DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Community members near and far gathered in downtown Decatur Saturday morning for a domestic violence awareness walk.

In Alabama, 37.5% of women and 29.5% of men experience intimate partner physical violence according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

To help combat these numbers Patricia Roberts founded Seventh Haven Inc. in Decatur. Its mission is to help women and children who are displaced by domestic violence and provide them with shelter if they’re unable to return home.

Saturday Seventh Haven spearheaded the walk in partnership with the S.E.V.E.D.A. (Supporting Each Victim Encountering Domestic Abuse) organization.

Latanya Seveda Davis formed the organization in support of her daughter De’Ja Bolden. De’Ja was murdered in a domestic violence incident in Decatur on July 19, 2021.

“I’m walking for myself, my daughter, and the others that are here but too afraid to step up and walk,” said Davis. “Domestic violence is real and a lot of people don’t even know that they’re in a domestic abuse relationship. It’s not only physical It’s mental, emotional, verbal. Abuse is abuse and I think it’s time for us to stand up and do something about it.”

The walk began on Church street and ended at Founder’s Park. Roberts could be seen wiping tears from her eyes after being told “I love what you’re doing” by a friend who traveled from Tennessee to participate in the walk.

“Everybody faces this; a lot of times alone and they’re afraid to speak out,” said Roberts. “We just want to show people that they have us and we have each other and we’re going to raise money to put our non-profit to use.”

If you or someone you know is in need of support or is in a domestic abuse situation, you can visit seventhhaveninc.org for help.