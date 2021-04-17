Dozens of volunteers help spring clean Ditto Landing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s Earth Month and many groups around the Tennessee Valley are using it to host some green activities to help better the landscape in the area, even right this morning with a massive clean-up at Ditto Landing.

Getting Ditto Landing ready for the seasonal spike in visitors this spring and summer was

an undertaking at this year’s annual spring cleanup, sponsored by the city’s Operation Green Team, YMCA, and more.

Courtesy: David Worley

Ditto Landing is in District 3. District 3 councilmember and City Council president Jennie Robinson said it’s the city’s playground.

“It’s where we come to boat, to play, to hike, to walk, a lot of great recreational opportunities down here,” she said. “We just want to get it ready, in particular today, our focus in on our newest trail.”

That trail is opening soon on the west side of the landing. Operation Green Team’s David Worley said the area needed some TLC ahead of its completion in the coming weeks.

“I know there are 80 to 100 years of dumping that’s gone on back there. I mean you can just tell by some of the old bottles you’ll find, they’ve been there for decades so there is a ton to do back there,” he said.

Courtesy: David Worley

Amber Bray said her family is out on the water almost every weekend, so when they saw an opportunity to volunteer, they wanted to do what they could to help improve a place they love.

“Huntsville is a beautiful place. It is so it’s kind of sad actually to see all the trash sometimes that people throw out,” Bray said.

Worley said he’s grateful to the dozens of volunteers who came out to help, and who filled hundreds of bags of trash in just one day.

“It’s a priority for Operation Green Team and really for all the citizens of Huntsville to take pride in their community and we’re seeing that today. Just the outpouring of volunteers is awesome,” he said.

The Ditto clean up is just one of many opportunities in the coming weeks to volunteer with beautification:

April 24: Spring Branch/Brahan Spring Park Cleanup, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 2107 Drake Ave.

May 8: Oakwood Area Cleanup, 9 a.m. – noon, 2601 Oakwood Ave. N.W.

June 12: Five Points Neighborhood Cleanup, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Lewter Park

Those who are interested can call 256-53-CLEAN for more information on all upcoming Great American Cleanup events.