Dozens of Tut Fan residents test positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Despite the many precautions in place, dozens of residents at a veterans home in north Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19.



Veterans Affairs tells NEWS 19 that 32 people have tested positive at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann Veterans Home in Huntsville.

We’re told state veterans’ homes are probably the highest risk situation in the country, even more so than private nursing homes. The demographics of clients in state veterans’ homes are mostly over the age of 85 and overwhelmingly male. Both of these are high-risk factors when it comes to COVID-19.

“Tut” Fann state veterans home is one of four in the state. And with 32 new positive COVID-19 cases in a month, officials say they are in the thick of a battle. “We are doing everything we humanly can to combat this virus in our homes I want to assure the families of that.”

Commissioner of Veterans Affairs Kent Davis says they are not sure what caused the outbreak– but Davis says many long term care facilities have seen issues of asymptomatic carriers.

“We instituted a no visitation policy back in early March in an effort to enact precautions to get ahead of the emergency. We obviously can not lock down staff.”

Davis says they test residents and staff for COVID-19 weekly.

“Most of these new positive cases are a symptomatic which is really good. The treatment regimen has gotten better.”

And put precautions in place– even before the first case of COVID-19 in the state.

“We’ve instituted strict PPE procedures for staff and residents in the facilities. Whenever someone does test positive if its a resident they’re put into isolation. If its a staff member they are barred from the facility until they are no longer considered active positive.”

Davis says they are consulting with outside experts

“We’re looking very seriously at things like air purification systems, UV lighting as a way of combatting pathogens. We think that not only might help with COVID-19 but any future infectious disease.”

Even planning to bring in an infectious disease team in the near future.

Davis says they want to make sure a nuetral, outside observer can make sure the best protocols are in place to keep residents safe.

Officials say they realize safety and health policies in place such as no visitation– can be tough on residents and families. That’s why they are doing window visits and video calls.