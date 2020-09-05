Dozens attend Super Saturday Sidewalk Sale in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Downtown Huntsville got creative Saturday in order to safely showcase dining and shopping options in the area.

Local restaurants and vendors expanded their businesses onto the sidewalk and provided patrons with special deals.

Rossina Boyer, a Peruvian artist originally from Houston, showcased her abstract paintings during the sidewalk sale. Since the pandemic, Boyer has been working from home and selling pieces online. She said she has received a tremendous amount of support during the event.

“I’m very excited to be here and I see a lot of people coming back. And I already made a few sales so that’s very good,” Boyer said.

While people came by to look at her art, she also took the opportunity to honor Hispanic Heritage month and tell people about her new venture, a bilingual children’s book that she illustrated and wrote.

Boyer said the book titled, “Please, I want to see papá again; Por favor, quiero ver papá otra vez!” is meant to start a conversation about immigration policies in the United States. Boyer said the book is almost done and will soon be published.

Downtown Huntsville also unveiled a new art piece in Washington Park. The piece will be added to Downtown Huntsville’s Secret Art Trail.