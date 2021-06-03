Downtown Rescue Mission to host annual Glow Run 5K

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission will host its annual Glow Run 5K on Saturday, August 14. The timed race will officially begin at 7 p.m.

The event, which saw over 1,000 participants last year, supports homeless men, women, children at the Downtown Rescue Mission.

This year, the run will be moved to Cummings Research Park with the start and finish line at Adtran’s East Tower. Awards will be given to top runners in each category.

Participants are encouraged to run, walk, skip, or dance through the neon and starlit race route. Before and after the race, the event will feature a live DJ, food trucks, laser light show, photo booth, and more.

To register for the race, visit www.drmglowrun.org.