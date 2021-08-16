Downtown Rescue Mission sees spike in numbers during hot weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Area shelters are expressing concern about north Alabama’s homeless population amid the extended hot weather we’ve seen.

The Downtown Rescue Mission said this July and August they’ve seen the most visitors since the coldest winter months. The shelter said they’re serving more than 750 meals ever day between breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Jay West, Senior Director of Ministry at Downtown Rescue Mission said, “Keeping hydrated, for people who are homeless is always an issue so if people want to donate to the Mission, bottled water is a great thing for them to be donating this time of year.”

Monetary donations can be made here and donation pick-ups can be scheduled here.

The shelter is encouraging those without a home to come in just for the day to rehydrate and get out of the heat even if it’s just for a little while.