HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – While there may not be a 2022 Mardi Gras Parade some businesses downtown are still planning a celebration, a Mardi Gras block party.

Chad Emerson, CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc., said when local establishments heard about the repeated cancellations of the parade they decided to get involved.

“We didn’t want to let Mardi Gras get by without a great celebration so Downtown Huntsville is basically going to become the Mardi Gras headquarters for North Alabama,” Emerson told News 19.

The Mardi Gras festivities will be happening Saturday, Feb. 26 from 5-9 p.m. on North Side Square and Holmes Avenue. With February and its unpredictable weather, Emerson said they’ll celebrate rain or shine.

“So it’s going to be all-weather friendly, so if it’s a nice day out all roads will be closed and there will be a musician out there. But, if it’s a little cold or it’s rainy, you can still go in each of the establishments and really do a Mardi Gras crawl all around downtown,” he added.

More than 15 establishments from all around the square will be participating in the Block Party Crawl.

Emerson explained a bit of what can be expected, “They are really leaning into great Mardi Gras and New Orleans and Cajun food specials. Some of the favorite things and there is also going to be some really cool drinks, both traditional New Orleans drinks as well as some Mardi Gras beers that are out there.”

Downtown Huntsville does allow patrons to walk around with cocktails in the Square with the designated purple cups, which Emerson says fits in perfectly with the Mardi Gras theme.