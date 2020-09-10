Downtown Huntsville now accepting Tinsel Trail Tree Sponsors

HUNTSVILLE, AL – Downtown Huntsville is now accepting Tree Sponsors for the 2020 Tinsel Trail.

According to the release, the Tinsel Trail will be presented by Facebook this year.

This annual event is a display of live Christmas trees in Huntsville’s Big Spring Park. Organizers say trees can have themes that match the company’s mission or have a unique twist.

“Tinsel Trail has been a beloved Huntsville community tradition for more than a decade, and Facebook is proud to help bring it to life in 2020,” said Katie Comer, Community Development Regional Manager for Facebook, which broke ground on a data center in Huntsville in 2018. “We’re passionate about building strong communities and appreciate the opportunity to support this great event in our backyard.”

Reserve your tree here: tinseltrail.com.

Downtown Huntsville says if you’d like to support our initiative, but don’t have time to decorate a tree, just let them know, and they will donate your tree to a worthy nonprofit organization.

“We are thrilled to bring back Tinsel Trail in 2020,” said Chad Emerson, CEO and President of Downtown Huntsville Inc. “This free event is a holiday season tradition with over 300 Tinsel Trail trees in Big Spring Park East. We are excited to partner with Facebook for this year’s trail and all the beautiful sights, sounds, and stories you’ll find at Tinsel Trail.”

This is free to the public and a physically-distanced event that offers a variety of brand recognition for local businesses all holiday long.