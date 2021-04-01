Downtown Huntsville introduces craft cocktail trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Downtown Huntsville Inc. is proud to unveil the Downtown Huntsville Craft Cocktail Trail!

This trail is the fourth addition to Huntsville’s network and consists of seven stops. Each stop has a specific cocktail made for the trail, or adventurers can order their favorites.

The stops on the trail are:

You can pick up a stamp card from any of the trail stops or at the Huntsville-Madison County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau to collect the stamps. Once the stamp card is completed, a free cocktail strainer will be rewarded.

For more information, visit here.