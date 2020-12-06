Downtown Huntsville Inc hopeful recent dining survey helps businesses navigate hurdles

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Downtown Huntsville Inc. recently announced the results of a survey they sponsored in which 520 locals answered questions about dining downtown amid the pandemic. Notably, 65 percent of those surveyed said they prefer curbside or to-go orders over dining in during the pandemic.

The Bold Agency and The Library Of, ran the survey from October 26 to November 26.

“What this allows restaurants and our businesses downtown to do, is not to make hunches or best guesses but to look at data and say, ok – 70 percent of people dining downtown are coming for dinner,” said Chad Emerson, the CEO of Downtown Huntsville Inc.

For businesses like Phat Sammy’s, a bar and restaurant that opened in March, the guessing game has been a rollercoaster.

“It’s been a constant daily basis of shifting of what the most important focus is. If we should focus on drinks, if we should focus on to-go food, trying to get people in for lunch. It’s up and down all the time,” said Jeremy Esterly, the chef and co-owner of Phat Sammy’s.

Some businesses can reflect on data from the first wave of the pandemic. Being so new in downtown Huntsville, Phat Sammy’s doesn’t have the luxury of much internal data.

“Without any hard data it’s hard to really do anything but rely on word of mouth when customers come in. Finding out what their wants and needs are,” said Esterly.

Phat Sammy’s estimates a 26 percent decrease in business over the last few months as COVID-19 cases have jumped.

Downtown Huntsville Inc says 54 percent of those surveyed thought outdoor dining options were more important than discounts or fast service. Outdoor dining is clearly harder in winter and for Phat Sammy’s, it’s impossible. They are located underground and next to ongoing construction near the courthouse.

Still, the underground tiki bar feels the community is making an effort to support local businesses.

“We tried to do something we felt was wildly different compared to anyone else. We were kind of worried about it, but people have embraced it which has been nice,” said Esterly.

Downtown Huntsville Inc. says they are working with the City of Huntsville to create more curbside pickup options for downtown businesses.