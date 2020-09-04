Downtown Huntsville hosting Super Sidewalk Sale

An aerial view of the downtown area of the city of Huntsville, Alabama.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Enjoy sales, food, music and more at the Downtown Huntsville Super Sidewalk Sale.

The super sale is scheduled for Saturday, September 5th at 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Organizers say that local restaurants and retail shops around the downtown area will be expanding their businesses onto the sidewalk outside of their doors, offering special deals and sales.

Confirmed participants include:

Indigo’s Boutique

Harrison Brothers Hardware

Roosevelt & Co.

Elitaire Boutique

In Bloom Floral Design Studio Caley Paige Home and Gifts

OTBX

Commerce Kitchen

There will be a Pop-Up Buskerfest with live music and a Pop-Up Art Walk with 20 vendors within the downtown area.

Confirmed Art Walk vendors include:

Soul Spirit Jewelry, Dot Tone Designs, Chalk Art by Jenny, Grey Haven Art, Art See Jan, Beaks & Buds, Porta Spot, Matices De Colores Art, Carpenter Carpentry, Bowties by Emily, Embrace Candles, Yala Avenue, and Vacation Plant Co. Confirmed Buskers include: Will Whetzel, Carl Thomas, Karen Newsum, Trey Cornelius, Mercedez Goff, Donnie Cox, and Isaiah Watson-Deloach.

A new art piece from Jessie Andrews will also be unveiled on Saturday in Washington Park.