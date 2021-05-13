Downtown Huntsville Art Walks start Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Friday Night Art Walks are back in Downtown Huntsville.
Vendors will be lined up around the Courthouse Square on the second Friday of every month from May through October. The event will be 5 pm to 8 pm.
This month’s vendors will be showing off local art, home goods, baked goods, activities, and other downtown establishments.
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society will be the official Art Walk charity partner for the year.
More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.