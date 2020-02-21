Downtown Huntsville announces Mardi Gras parade route

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – ‘Laissez les bon temps rouler’ or let the good times roll this Saturday, February 22nd, in downtown Huntsville.

The new route of the Mardi Gras parade was announced and it starts at the Gateway Greenway on the north side of Meridian Street. The parade kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and travels through downtown.

Mardi Gras Parade Route in Downtown Huntsville

Organizers say the Bead zone will be at South Side Square right at Cotton Row Restaurant and will continue around the square to East Side on down Washington Street, just north of Humphrey’s.

Huntsville Police say that beads will NOT be thrown. Parade participants are required to make hand to hand contact with the public.

The parade benefits the Blount Hospitality House.