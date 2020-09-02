Downtown Athens rewarding its community for shopping local

ATHENS, Ala. – During the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the hardest hit have been those who own and operate small businesses. With most of their profit coming from the local community, many have struggled to keep their doors open.

But, in Downtown Athens, the city is doing all they can to ensure that those local businesses stay open, and are giving their supporters an incentive for shopping local.

Win The Window is an incentive for those in the community and neighboring ones to shop local. Those who do have the chance to win whatever is in the windows of the Smith’s shop on Washington St.

Between August 22nd and September 5th, for every $10 dollars spent at participating businesses you have the chance to win a prize that are valued at over $500 dollars. Oh, and there’s two of those windows.

Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said, “We wanted to create a fun, safe way for our community to shop local and have the chance to win big! The more you spend, the more times you can be entered to win. Stop by Smith’s storefront on Washington St. and check out the windows for all the great items you could win. The contest runs over two weeks, so come downtown to your favorite shops and restaurants and get entered.”

There’s everything from home furnishings, clothing, to gift cards to local restaurants. Pimentos owner Teresa Brodie said, “That is in two of our windows, and I’m ,not sure that they started out with just thinking you know we’re just going to do one window we had enough merchandise to do two windows.”

Below is a list of the stores who are participating:

Window 1

Terranova’s ($50 Gift Certificate)

($50 Gift Certificate) Lucia’s ($50 Gift Certificate)

($50 Gift Certificate) Sweetest Things ($50 Gift Certificate)

($50 Gift Certificate) UG White (Basket of sauces, coffee mug, butter dish)

(Basket of sauces, coffee mug, butter dish) Bennett’s (Gift Bag – Force Water Bottle, Tervis Tumbler, cold pk)

(Gift Bag – Force Water Bottle, Tervis Tumbler, cold pk) Hyatt & Sims (Gift Bag – Beach towel, ponchos, travel information)

(Gift Bag – Beach towel, ponchos, travel information) Nutrition on the Square ($50 Gift Certificate)

($50 Gift Certificate) Crawford’s Gifts (Fall Flag and Stand)

(Fall Flag and Stand) CEI Bookstore (Gift Bag – Bible & adult coloring book)

(Gift Bag – Bible & adult coloring book) Epiphany (Gift Basket – earrings, scrunchy, and top)

(Gift Basket – earrings, scrunchy, and top) Willow Cottage (Bee Tile)

Window 2

Boutique Bliss ($50 Gift Certificate)

($50 Gift Certificate) Tootlebugs ($20 Gift Certificate & Toy)

($20 Gift Certificate & Toy) Frame Gallery (Frame)

(Frame) Trinity’s (Swig tumbler, Swan Creek candle)

(Swig tumbler, Swan Creek candle) Tammy’s Fine Jewelry (Bracelet)

(Bracelet) Pimento’s (Tray & Wreath)

(Tray & Wreath) High Cotton Arts (2 watercolors, oil, stained glass ornament, print, coffee mug, and note cards)

(2 watercolors, oil, stained glass ornament, print, coffee mug, and note cards) Village Pizza ($50 Gift Card)

($50 Gift Card) Wildwood Deli ($50 Gift Certificate)