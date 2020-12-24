Downed power lines block Governors Drive Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said the east and west-bound lanes of Governors Drive were closed at Governors Place.

Police said the power lines were downed around 7:00 AM.

They suggested using Big Cove Road and Parkhill Road as a detour.

