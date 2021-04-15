Douglas Pharmacy refrigerates Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses, receives Moderna doses

DOUGLAS, Ala.- Alabama is pausing the administration of the Johnson and Johnson one shot COVID-19 vaccine after six people across the United States developed blood clots within two weeks of getting it. One person died from a possible vaccine-related clot.

Around 400 of the nearly seven million people who received that vaccination got it from Douglas Pharmacy in Marshall County.

The independent pharmacy still has about 300 doses remaining.

Owner and pharmacist Jim Gann, Jr. said the leftover doses are being refrigerated and unopened until state health officials give the go-ahead to starting administering them again.

He told News 19 Thursday that people from all over North Alabama, including Birmingham and Huntsville, have come to Douglas to get their shot.

Gann added that he has not heard of any of their patients experiencing major side effects.

“I went home and I was feeling good. But that night, I was shaking a little bit. I was hot and had a headache. I woke up in the morning, ate some breakfast, took some Tylenol, and since then, it’s been good,” said David Njeri, who received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine several weeks ago from Douglas Pharmacy.

“Every vaccination is going to have risks and benefits and I think this benefit probably far outweighs the risk. Like with anything, it’s important to get the shot when you can,” added Gann.

Douglas Pharmacy received a 300 dose batch of the Moderna vaccine Thursday, so they are still able to administer vaccinations should anyone need one.