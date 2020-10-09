Doug Jones and Tommy Tubberville hold nearby rallies ahead of general election.

RAINSVILLE, Ala — US Senator Doug Jones held a rally Thursday evening in Rainsville with the general election less than a month away. Supporters of his opponent, Republican Senate Nominee Tommy Tuberville, held a similar style event in nearby Sylvania.

At the Senator’s event, supporters were asked to to stay in their car, making it a drive-in rally in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What sets me apart is both experience, and a knowledge of the issues that Alabama cares about,” said Senator Doug Jones.

The Senator took aim at Tuberville for dodging debates and media interviews. Jones also criticized the former football coach for stating he’d like to see the Affordable Care Act repealed. The Senator then turned to President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“Let me tell you what this is about,” said Jones. This is a pure hypocritical political power grab that’s designed to take the healthcare away from millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Alabamians. This is a torpedo fired directly at the Affordable Care Act.”

Meanwhile, at Tommy Tuberville’s event nearby in Sylvania, several high profile supporters came out to speak on his behalf.

“Look at the issues, what your philosophy is, what you believe in, Alabama values, values that Coach Tuberville believes in, said Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter. “Certainly he’s against abortion. He supports Second Amendment rights and he supports our President so I think that makes a difference. There’s a daylight and darkness difference between the two candidates.”

Tuberville did not speak at the event, but instead held a private closed-door engagement.