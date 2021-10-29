Dothan woman arrested for child abuse after her daughter took the wrong bus

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman has been arrested for multiple charges including torture and abuse of a child, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Jennifer Robinson, 51, has been arrested for the torture and willful abuse of a child under 18 years and aggravated child abuse of her daughter on the 1000 Block of Webb Road.

Robinson was allegedly recorded on a school bus surveillance camera injuring her daughter after she accidentally got on the incorrect school bus.

Robinson allegedly left injuries on her daughter’s head, face, and neck, according to DPD Sgt. Mullis.

Robinson’s daughter was not seriously injured during the incident.

Robinson has since posted her $15,000 bond and was released from custody.

This is an ongoing case and WDHN will have updates as they become available.