Dothan native Christopher Countryman running for Alabama governor

Democrat Christopher Countryman has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Alabama. (Christopher Countryman | Facebook.com)

(WHNT) – Dothan activist Christopher Countryman has announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Alabama.

Countryman, who previously ran for the nomination in 2018, launched his bid late last month. He is expected to embark on a statewide listening tour as he begins to hit the campaign trail.

“The heartbeat of this campaign has always been, and always will be, the peoples voices crying out for real progress,” said Countryman via Facebook. “The people of Alabama spoke out and said that they were tired of being ignored by their elected officials and that they wanted someone who would listen to them, someone who would understand them and someone who would not forget them.”

In his campaign announcement, Countryman described himself as a “motivational speaker, licensed minister, and a civil and human rights activist.” He also the founder of the Rethink Alabama Movement, an organization designed to educate voters and mobilize grassroots volunteers.

Countryman is the first Democrat in the 2022 election to launch a bid for the governor’s mansion.