Dothan mother in need to help son walk in spite of disabilities

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan family is asking for the community’s help in order to help one of its sons stand on his own two feet.

Zackariah and his twin brother Dale were born at 26 weeks in their mother’s pregnancy and had to stay at the neonatal intensive care unit at UAB Children’s Hospital for six months. After the stay, Zackariah suffered from numerous developmental health issues.

Now that the boys are 2 years old, their mother, Patricia King, wants to help Zackariah walk and participate in activities like his brother does.

“We are currently trying to get a Stander and Gait Trainer for my one son that has Quadriplegic Dyskinetic Mixed Spastic Cerebral Palsy, Nystagmus, eats through a g-tube, reflux, asthma, BPD, PFO, a porencenphalic cyst on his cerebellum, significant dead brain tissue, is globally delayed, has seizures, etc,” she said.

Aside from these conditions, Zackariah has gone through seven surgeries during his two years of life. King said trying to get the stander, gait trainer, and an upsee is needed to help him get strong enough to stand and walk upright, but insurance is not covering the cost of the equipment.

“I know the odds of him ever walking unassisted are slim,” King wrote on her GoFundMe page. “But doesn’t he deserve the opportunity to walk? To stand up and hug his brother and other family members and friends? To stand at the kitchen counter with me and Dale and make cookies?”

The total cost for the equipment is around $14,000. As of this report, King has only raised $420.

To learn how you can help, click here.