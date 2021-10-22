Dothan man pleads guilty to reckless manslaughter for toddler’s death in hot car

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter on Thursday in reference to his two-year-old child that was found inside a parked car unresponsive, and later pronounced deceased in 2019.

According to court documents, Robert Patrick King, 36, has pleaded guilty to the death of his son, two-year-old Castiel King.

On June 28, 2019, Dothan police responded to a residence in the 200 Block of Lace Drive in Dothan, where they found a toddler inside of a vehicle not breathing. The child was rushed to Southeast Health where he was declared dead.

Dothan police later released a statement saying:

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death revealed that the child was left unattended by the parents, Robert Patrick King and Melinda Gail King, he exited the home and entered the vehicle on his own. Both parents were asleep in the home and under the influence of intoxicants. As a result of the investigation, were both charged with one count of manslaughter each and both have a $30,000.00 bond.” Dothan Police Department

Melinda Gail King, 40

Both parents will serve four and a half years in a state penitentiary followed by probation for reckless manslaughter.