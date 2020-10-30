Dothan day care worker charged with abusing children

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama day care employee is charged with multiple counts of child abuse after allegedly using force to make children behave.

News outlets in Dothan report that 36-year-old Candelin Hyde was charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse.

She was jailed with bail set at $360,000.

A police spokesman says Hyde would apply pressure to children’s neck and shoulders to make them comply and listen.

Some parents saw bruises on their kids and notified the day care, which wasn’t identified.

Court records aren’t available to show whether Hyde has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.