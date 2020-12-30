Doorbell camera helps DeKalb deputies arrest burglary suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities said a man who used a bicycle as a getaway vehicle was arrested after someone’s doorbell camera caught him on video.

Tommy Lee Wells, 33, was arrested Tuesday after a burglary on County Road 51 near Collinsville, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were able to get a description of the suspect and bicycle he was riding thanks to a doorbell camera at the home. Wells was picked up at a gas station on Highway 11 and Interstate 59 when a Fort Payne officer recognized he matched the suspect’s description, authorities said.

Wells was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft.