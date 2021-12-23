Don’t trash your trees! Huntsville City prepares for post-holiday waste

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The holidays are quickly approaching but will be over before we know it, and Huntsville City officials want to remind residents of an environmentally friendly way to get rid of their holiday trash.

The annual Operation Christmas Clean-Up will be held on Saturday, January 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at John Hunt Park, 2315 Airport Road.

The free recycling event will be hosted by the Solid Waste Disposal Authority (SWDA) and Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in conjunction with the City of Huntsville’s Operation Green Team, City of Madison and Madison County.

Drivers can pull up and stay in their cars while volunteers unload the items. Live Christmas trees, cardboard, electronics and batteries are the only acceptable items.

“The Christmas trees will be turned into mulch, which will be used to put around other trees throughout our parks,” said Brian Walker, director of Landscape Management for the City of Huntsville. “Electronics have a lot of pollutants that can leach into the ground. Any time we can recycle those, it’s better than putting them in the landfill.”

In case of rain, the event will be moved to January 15 at the same times.

Visit the Operation Green Team Facebook event page for more information.