(WHNT) — Either in an effort to help older singles, or a brilliant strategy to make them feel the sting of their greying hair, Tinder released a “dating dictionary” of Gen Z terms and what they really mean.

The release came after research showed that 62% of singles between 18-25 feel they speak an entirely different language compared to millennials and others when it comes to dating.

Words like “Affor-dating,” “Breadcrumbing,” “Cushioning,” “Kittenfishing,” “Ick” and “Eco-dumping” were included in the dictionary, with plenty of others that may be a little more recognizable.

Affor-dating, which may be a little obvious, is short for an affordable date. Think coffee dates, walks, etc.

Breadcrumbing (unrelated to Hansel and Gretel) is a reference to low-effort flirting, showing some interest. The intent is to keep the other person interested without any actual commitment.

Cushioning pretty much means that someone is keeping several “backup” relationships in their pocket in case the main one doesn’t work.

Eco-dumping is what it sounds like: dumping someone over their lack of commitment to environmental issues.

Kittenfishing is basically a lesser form of catfishing, but still changing some aspects of yourself to come off as more attractive, but not your entire physical appearance.

Icks are turn-offs or things someone doesn’t like or finds repulsive.

A majority of the words were used from the “Tinder’s Year In Swipe 2022” report published in December, which showed it was mainly younger adults using the newer phrases.

Feel like you need to brush up on your vocabulary before your next swipe? Check out the Dating Dictionary in its entirety here, which is a good idea if you don’t want to get “benched.”