Donkey basketball debuts in Limestone County

TANNER, Ala. – The Limestone County Schools Future Farmers of America are hosting a one-of-a-kind contest to raise funds for the educational program.

Students will have an opportunity to ride donkeys on the basketball court during halftime and score points for their team. Four teams will compete for the top spot at the Ardmore Middle School Gym.

Advanced Agriculture Teacher Lauren Graham said it’s not easy to ride a donkey, and not everyone knows how.

“Literally you’re on a donkey…or you TRY to be on a donkey,” said Graham. “You have to be on it to shoot. If you score, if you’re not on the donkey, and you shoot the ball and you make it, you know, you don’t score.”

Each participant will be required to wear a helmet, and the donkeys will wear special shoes while inside the gym to keep the floor intact.

The action begins Thursday, October 21st at 7 p.m., and the event is open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $7.00 or bought at the gate for $9.00. Anyone in preschool or younger is admitted for free.

FFA members will also let children come and pet the donkeys.

Tickets can be purchased here.