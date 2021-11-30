Donations to Huntsville Hospital’s ‘Giving Tuesday’ will have double the impact

Feet of new born baby under ultraviolet lamp in the incubator

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) announced that donations given through their Giving Tuesday website will now go twice as far thanks to a generous match by Bentley Automotive Group.

With Thanksgiving officially in the books and Black Friday deals in the past, the focus can now shift to the National Day of Giving, or “Giving Tuesday.” The foundation’s goal is to raise $80,000 for new respiratory equipment.

HHF’s Giving Tuesday campaign will help support sick children from right here in North Alabama. The group says 100% of the proceeds will be used to buy new equipment for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Pediatric Emergency Department at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

The funds will help purchase a portable CMAC that will help when inserting a vent, a ventilator for breathing support, and a transcutaneous CO2 monitor and sensor, which will help with fewer blood draws and sticks for patients that require more blood-level monitoring.

They say this equipment would increase Huntsville Hospital’s ability to treat respiratory illnesses in children, including RSV, flu, and Rhinovirus.

Huntsville Hospital Women & Children’s Pediatric ICU unit saw a 65% increase in pediatric ventilator use just for 2021. They say the need for more equipment will only rise as our region continues to grow.

Gifts can be made online here, over the phone by calling 256-265-8077, or in person by check at the foundation’s office, located at 801 Clinton Avenue East, Huntsville, AL. 35801