Donations? Here’s where you can give items to those in need

Coat drives, food drives, blanket drives and more. With so many businesses and organizations to donate items to ahead of the winter months, it can get confusing with who needs what and where to bring those much-needed donations.

Coat drives, food drives, blanket drives and more. With so many businesses and organizations to donate items to ahead of the winter months, it can get confusing with who needs what and where to bring those much-needed donations.

We’ve put together a running list of places that are accepting donations of all kinds. Hosting a drive or donation event? Let us know here!

One1Touch Coat Drive – Non-profit organization One1Touch, On November 20, 2021 at 10am @ Walmart Supercenter in Athens, Alabama, I will be sponsoring my first Coat Drive!! This will be for Boys, Girls, Men & Women!! If anyone wants to donate, we are taking New & Gently used Coats and asking that all donated coats be turned in by November 15, 2021 (in order to put used Coats in the cleaners) Monetary donations are very much welcomed! We will also be feeding a family for the Thanksgiving holiday and we are asking if anyone know of a family in need to please let us know the names! The names will go into a drawing, and during the coat drive, we will pull the name of the recipients!!

Ridgeline Construction Roofing & Exteriors – Collecting non-perishable food items at their office through the month of November, located at 13800 Mooresville Road in Athens. One of three food drives the company is hosting at each of their locations. This location’s drive will benefit The Salvation Army. (A coat drive will be held through the month of December).

Good Deeds for Life – A one-day coat drive event will be hosted by local non-profit Good Deeds for Life for surrounding homeless shelters and families in need. They ask for only new coats to be donated due to COVID-19. A goal of at least 500 new coats for children, women, and men has been set by the group, a goal they hope to surpass. The event will be held on Saturday, November 20 at the WEUP radio station, 2609 Jordan Lane, Huntsville, Alabama, 35816. Coats will be collected starting at 10 a.m. until their goal is reached. For questions, call (256) 694-0736 or (256) 924-2854.

Monrovia Church of Christ – Instead of donations, The Closet at Monrovia Church of Christ will be hosting a ‘Free Shopping Day’ for families in need on Saturday, November 13 from 10 am-12 pm. There are no questions asked and no strings attached. The church is located at 595 Nance Road, Madison, Alabama, 35757. For questions call (931) 581-3467.

One Generation Away – Over 25,000 lbs of food will be donated to anyone in the community who needs it. The food will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis on Saturday, November 13 starting at 9 am at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The event will be held rain or shine until all resources have been given out. This will be a drive-thru-only event, and only one cart per car will be given. For more information visit their website here.