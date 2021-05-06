Donate today! Help us Fill the Food Bank of North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thursday, May 6 is the News 19 Fill the Food Bank blitz day. It’s our concentrated effort to make sure no one in the Tennessee Valley has to go without food.

It’s no joke, food insecurity is real for thousands of families in North Alabama. The pandemic’s fallout puts more families, friends, frontline workers and those recovering from COVID – 19 at risk.

As you can see in the video above, the Food Bank of North Alabama had to purchase more than five times its typical number of truckloads of food in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization also saw a 488% increase in the number of snacks it served during the summer feeding program from 2019 to 2020.

For every dollar donated The Food Bank of North Alabama provides almost 7 meals to the community. That means $5 makes 35 meals, $10 creates 70 meals.

That’s an amazing and much needed feat!

Please help us meet the need in our community.

Donating is easing.

TXT 2 DONATE

Text “Hunger” to 256- 559 -3299

Donate online at foodbanknorthal.org – they accept donations through credit/debit and PayPal.

Mail a check to Food Bank of North Alabama

Food Bank of North Alabama

P.O. Box 18607

Huntsville, AL 35804

The Fill the Food Bank donation drive runs through May 10, 2021. But we’re hoping you’ll open your hearts and donate today!

Do you need help?

The Food Bank of North Alabama distributes food donations to relief organizations across 11 counties. If you or a loved one are facing a food shortage emergency, you can seek help through the Food Bank’s website.

You can use the Food Finder map to find the location nearest to you that receives food from the Food Bank of North Alabama. The list of charities also includes location, contact information and house of operation.