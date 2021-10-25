Donald Trump Jr. sells T-shirts mocking Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting

WASHINGTON (The Hill) – Donald Trump Jr. is selling T-shirts on his web site that mock the fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin’s movie set.

The T-shirts promoted on his website include the tagline “guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.”

The shirts retail for $27.99 and appeared online after Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun on a movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, Insider reported.

Trump also took to his Instagram to share a meme that said, “Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun” with the caption, “It’s only a matter of time.”

Baldwin parodied former President Trump for years on “Saturday Night Live,” feuding with the wider Trump family throughout the Republican’s presidency.

Donald Trump Jr. since the fatal shooting has been regularly sharing memes of Baldwin on his Instagram page. Last week he posted a meme with the caption, “That look when an anti gun nut kills more people with a gun than your extensive firearm collection ever has.”

Trump also promoted the shirt on Instagram with a doctored image of Baldwin.

Donald Trump Jr. rejected criticism of his actions in an Instagram story, saying: “Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there. If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. F*ck him!”

Donald Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Baldwin has been an advocate for firearms regulations.

Soon after the incident Baldwin took to Twitter to share a statement and said his “heart is broken” at the tragic incident and that he is fully cooperating with police officials.

A recent report also stated that Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun across his body and pointing it at the camera when it went off, killing cinematographer Hutchins, according to an affidavit released on Sunday.