Domino’s looking to hire 200 new team members

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Domino’s announced Friday they are looking to hire about 200 new team members across more than 30 stores throughout Greater Huntsville.

The positions available at the pizza chain includes delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Huntsville is no different,” said Danish Dhedhi, a Huntsville-area Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it.

“While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said Dhedhi. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”

Apply at jobs.dominos.com.

To read about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.