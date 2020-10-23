Domestic violence candlelight vigil held in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

For the 18th year in a row, the Domestic Violence Crisis Services in Marshall County hosted a candlelight vigil to raise awareness on Thursday evening.

Several people gathered in front of the Marshall County courthouse in Albertville to take part.

One woman who experienced domestic violence first-hand spoke to the group after prayers were said and before the release of purple balloons.

Masks and candles were provided.

According to a Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) report, of the nearly 27,000 violent offenses reported in 2017, 16% involved domestic violence, including homicides, rapes, and assaults.

In Marshall County specifically, ALEA found there were 6 rapes, 82 aggravated assaults and 529 simple assaults.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline reports that every 60 seconds, 24 victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by someone closely related to them.