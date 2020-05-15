Domestic violence call ends with drug arrest in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Falkville man is facing multiple charges after a domestic violence situation involving gunshots, authorities said.

Joseph Lynn Harris, 32, of Falkville, was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of Bell Springs Road.

Deputies said they responded to a domestic violence call that involved shots fired and when they arrived at the scene, they said they learned Harris was in a home there with a 2-month-old child.

Deputies said they were able to convince Harris to come out of the home.

Joseph Lynn Harris – Morgan County Sheriffs Office photo

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit arrived at the scene after deputies said they found what they believed to be methamphetamine. A search led agents to three handguns, meth, morphine pills and drug paraphernalia, they said.

Harris was charged with intent to distribute morphine, meth possession, illegal pistol possession and domestic violence-menacing.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $8,800 bond.