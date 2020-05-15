Domestic violence call ends with drug arrest in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Falkville man is facing multiple charges after a domestic violence situation involving gunshots, authorities said.
Joseph Lynn Harris, 32, of Falkville, was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of Bell Springs Road.
Deputies said they responded to a domestic violence call that involved shots fired and when they arrived at the scene, they said they learned Harris was in a home there with a 2-month-old child.
Deputies said they were able to convince Harris to come out of the home.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit arrived at the scene after deputies said they found what they believed to be methamphetamine. A search led agents to three handguns, meth, morphine pills and drug paraphernalia, they said.
Harris was charged with intent to distribute morphine, meth possession, illegal pistol possession and domestic violence-menacing.
He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $8,800 bond.