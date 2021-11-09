Dollywood nominated for best holiday theme event in US

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee’s Dollywood is nominated for the 2021 Best Theme Park Holiday Event by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Viewers can help narrow down the list of nominees from the top 20 to the top 10.
Fans and viewers can vote for their favorite theme park holiday event once per day until voting ends on Monday, Dec. 6 at noon. The 10 winning events, determined by votes, will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17.
Here are the nominees in no particular order:
- Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Hersheypark Christmas Candylane – Hershey, Penn.
- Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg – Williamsburg, Va.
- WinterFest at Kings Island – Mason, Ohio
- An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City – Branson, Mo.
- Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure – Jackson, N.J.
- Christmas Festival Of Lights at Edaville – Carver, Mass.
- Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – Tampa
- Christmastime at Santa’s Village – Jefferson, N.H.
- Dutch Winter Wonderland at Dutch Wonderland – Lancaster, Penn.
- Holiday Lights at Kennywood – West Mifflin, Penn.
- Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce – Bristol, Conn.
- Holidays at LEGOLAND – Carlsbad, Calif.
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – Anaheim, Calif.
- Holidays at Universal Orlando – Orlando, Florida
- Holidays at Walt Disney World Resort – Orlando
- Knott’s Merry Farm at Knott’s Berry Farm – Buena Park, Calif.
- SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration – Orlando
- Storybook Land Christmas Fantasy with Lights – Egg Harbor Township, N.J.
- Yuletide Family Weekends at Santa’s Workshop – North Pole, N.Y.