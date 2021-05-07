Dollywood Flower & Food Festival open now through June 7

PIGEON FORGE, Tennessee – As spring blossoms throughout the Smoky Mountains, guests are invited to Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival.

The event, presented by Covenant Health, runs through June 7.

The second annual festival includes half-a-million blooming flowers, a new dining pass, and inspirational music from stages set up throughout the park in Pigeon Forge.

There are huge floral sculptures, lavish landscaping and one-of-kind creations developed in partnership with Mosaicultures International of Montreal.

These displays include a vivid butterfly umbrella, various scenes featuring animals, and even a depiction of Dolly’s mother quilting the Coat of Many Colors.

“When I was a little girl, I loved springtime because everything seemed so bright with color,” Dolly Parton explained.

“It started to get warm outside and you just felt like you could finally get out of the house after being cooped up in there for so long, which is something I know we’re all feeling right now. But the thing I remember most about those spring days were the flowers that would start blooming all over the hills.”

“So, the Smokies really were the inspiration for this festival,” she said.

That extends to the menu, which can be explored through another option this year. The Flower & Food Festival pass, which is available online or at the park, is $29.99 plus tax or $27.99 plus tax for season passholders.

It allows guests to sample five meals at any of the Flower & Food Festival culinary locations.

Among the items featured are a Cuban sandwich with plantain chips, fish and chips, mountain paella, summer succotash featuring pan-seared chicken, lobster roll, beef bulgogi nachos, blueberry and blackberry mini funnel cake, lemon curd and blueberry liege waffle.

Entertainment is another major component of this year’s festival, with a number of performances and show – as well as a new concert series.

The Melodies of Spring concert series features contemporary Christian artists, Southern gospel groups and other fresh and inspirational acts appearing inside DP’s Celebrity Theater every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the festival.

Among the artists scheduled are Matthew West, Big Daddy Weave, I AM THEY, Rebecca St. James, Sidewalk Prophets, the Rhett Walker Band, Triumphant Quartet and more.

A full schedule of performances can be found at Dollywood.com.

Back for 2021, the Umbrella Sky greets guests with a stunning visual upon arrival as hundreds of colorful umbrellas are suspended above Showstreet.

A new feature this year, chalk art displays Adventures in Imagination. Every day, one of Dollywood’s talented artists creates uplifting works of art inspired by springtime in the Smokies.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa celebrates the Flower & Food Festival with a number of special events. Families will find live entertainment from featured festival performers, festival-themed activities at Camp DW, as well as a special spring menu and chef demonstrations at the resort’s restaurant.

The resort also partners with Biltmore Winery for a Winemaker’s Dinner on Saturday, May 22.

For more information about Dollywood, visit dollywood.com.