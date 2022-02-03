KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music icon and Tennessee treasure Dolly Parton will be hosting “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in March.

Dolly Parton and ACM Awards officials made the announcement Thursday morning, a day after the global superstar had been listed among the nominees to the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

“It takes a global superstar to host Country Music’s Party of the Year, so we got the queen!” the ACM Awards official Twitter account tweeted. The event will be streamed live commercial-free, March 7 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Parton tweeted Thursday that she was “thrilled” to announce that she would be hosting the ACM Awards.

The two-hour show will be livestreamed from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.