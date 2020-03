Please enable Javascript to watch this video

During this time, it's nice to just sit back, relax and let a soothing voice read you a story.

And who better than the woman behind the Imagination Library herself: Dolly Parton.

She's starting Goodnight with Dolly this Thursday on her YouTube channel.

It will run 10 weeks, where she will read stories like The Little Engine That Could, "Llama Llama, Red Pajama, and Dolly's own story, Coat of Many Colors.