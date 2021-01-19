Dolly Parton quiz: How well do you know Dolly? News by: Sebastian Posey, Caitlin Coffey, WKRN, Nexstar Media Wire Posted: Jan 19, 2021 / 04:41 PM CST / Updated: Jan 19, 2021 / 04:41 PM CST (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images, modified) NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton, is turning 75 on Jan. 19. Celebrate the birthday queen by testing your Dolly knowledge. Check out photos, special reports and more on Parton. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction