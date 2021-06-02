Dollar General’s first Alabama “DGX” store opens in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The first “DGX” store in Alabama has officially opened in downtown Huntsville.

“DGX” is a new concept by Dollar General with the store carrying more items than a traditional store, including fresh produce, pet supplies, items for babies, snacks, and grab-and-go coffee alongside all the regular products you find in a normal store.

The new location opened on Tuesday, June 1 at the newly constructed parking deck on the corner of Greene Street and Holmes Avenue. It is open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.