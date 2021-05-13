Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards $188,800 to support literacy, education in Alabama

ALABAMA — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of nearly $190,000 in literacy grants to 41 Alabama nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries on Wednesday.

Organizations in North Alabama such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama and The Learn to Read Council of Athens and Limestone County will receive awards as a part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donations to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs.

“We understand the meaningful impact that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation investments and grants can have on local schools, nonprofits, and libraries,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.

Since 1993 the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has supported organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading through awarding more than $197 million in grants.

“Our support of communities’ educational advancements remains unwavering. We are proud to champion the positive work by each of today’s recipients and are happy to help individuals increase their potential and pursue their dreams of a better tomorrow through the power of education and literacy,” stated Vasos.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through May 20. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new literacy efforts or expanding existing ones.

Grant applications may be found online by clicking here.

Blount County Education Foundation Oneonta BLOUNT $3,000.00 Blount County Literacy Council Snead ETOWAH $5,000.00 Boys & Girls Club of Gadsden/Etowah County Gadsden ETOWAH $3,000.00 Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama Huntsville MADISON $2,000.00 Clyde Nix Public Library Hamilton MARION $2,000.00 Dothan Houston County Library Dothan HOUSTON $2,000.00 Enterprise Public Library Enterprise COFFEE $2,000.00 Family Support Center Prattville AUTAUGA $10,000.00 Foley Public Library Foley BALDWIN $2,000.00 Friends of the Leeds Public Library Leeds JEFFERSON $2,000.00 Goodwill Industries of the Gulf Coast, Inc. Mobile MOBILE $7,000.00 Grant Public Library Grant MARSHALL $3,000.00 Heritage Training and Career Center, Inc. Montgomery MONTGOMERY $10,000.00 Hokes Bluff Public Library Hokes Bluff ETOWAH $2,000.00 Kennedy Public Library Kennedy LAMAR $1,000.00 Kitty Stone Elementary Jacksonville CALHOUN $2,000.00 Learn to Read Council of Athens and Limestone County, Inc. Athens LIMESTONE $10,000.00 Learn to Read Council of Athens and Limestone County, Inc. Athens LIMESTONE $2,000.00 Lee County Literacy Coalition Auburn LEE $10,000.00 Lee County Literacy Coalition Auburn LEE $10,000.00 Marjorie Younce Snook Public Library Summerdale BALDWIN $1,500.00 Mary Wallace Cobb Memorial Library Vernon LAMAR $1,500.00 MCHS Community Library Guin MARION $3,000.00 Millport Public Library Millport LAMAR $1,500.00 Moundville Public Library Moundville HALE $1,500.00 M-POWER Ministries Birmingham JEFFERSON $10,000.00 Newbern Library, Inc. Newbern HALE $1,500.00 North Baldwin Literacy Council Bay Minette BALDWIN $7,200.00 Northeast Alabama Community College Rainsville DEKALB $9,000.00 Northeast Alabama Community College Rainsville DEKALB $8,000.00 Satsuma Public Library Foundation Satsuma MOBILE $3,000.00 South Baldwin Literacy Council Foley BALDWIN $10,000.00 South Baldwin Literacy Council Foley BALDWIN $7,100.00 Sulligent Public Library Sulligent LAMAR $1,000.00 The Foundry Ministries, Inc. Bessemer JEFFERSON $10,000.00 The Harpersville Public Library Harpersville SHELBY $1,000.00 The Literacy Council of Central Alabama Birmingham JEFFERSON $10,000.00 The Salvation Army Birmingham Area Command Birmingham JEFFERSON $8,000.00 Weatherford Public Library Red Bay FRANKLIN $1,500.00 Winfield Public Library Winfield MARION $1,000.00 Wiregrass Music and Art Association Ozark DALE $1,500.00