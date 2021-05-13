Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards $188,800 to support literacy, education in Alabama

Source: Dollar General

ALABAMA — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of nearly $190,000 in literacy grants to 41 Alabama nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries on Wednesday.

Organizations in North Alabama such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama and The Learn to Read Council of Athens and Limestone County will receive awards as a part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donations to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs.

“We understand the meaningful impact that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation investments and grants can have on local schools, nonprofits, and libraries,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.

Since 1993 the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has supported organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading through awarding more than $197 million in grants.

“Our support of communities’ educational advancements remains unwavering. We are proud to champion the positive work by each of today’s recipients and are happy to help individuals increase their potential and pursue their dreams of a better tomorrow through the power of education and literacy,” stated Vasos.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through May 20. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new literacy efforts or expanding existing ones.

Grant applications may be found online by clicking here.

Blount County Education FoundationOneontaBLOUNT$3,000.00
Blount County Literacy CouncilSneadETOWAH$5,000.00
Boys & Girls Club of Gadsden/Etowah CountyGadsdenETOWAH$3,000.00
Boys & Girls Clubs of North AlabamaHuntsvilleMADISON$2,000.00
Clyde Nix Public LibraryHamiltonMARION$2,000.00
Dothan Houston County LibraryDothanHOUSTON$2,000.00
Enterprise Public LibraryEnterpriseCOFFEE$2,000.00
Family Support CenterPrattvilleAUTAUGA$10,000.00
Foley Public LibraryFoleyBALDWIN$2,000.00
Friends of the Leeds Public LibraryLeedsJEFFERSON$2,000.00
Goodwill Industries of the Gulf Coast, Inc.MobileMOBILE$7,000.00
Grant Public LibraryGrantMARSHALL$3,000.00
Heritage Training and Career Center, Inc.MontgomeryMONTGOMERY$10,000.00
Hokes Bluff Public LibraryHokes BluffETOWAH$2,000.00
Kennedy Public LibraryKennedyLAMAR$1,000.00
Kitty Stone ElementaryJacksonvilleCALHOUN$2,000.00
Learn to Read Council of Athens and Limestone County, Inc.AthensLIMESTONE$10,000.00
Learn to Read Council of Athens and Limestone County, Inc.AthensLIMESTONE$2,000.00
Lee County Literacy CoalitionAuburnLEE$10,000.00
Lee County Literacy CoalitionAuburnLEE$10,000.00
Marjorie Younce Snook Public LibrarySummerdaleBALDWIN$1,500.00
Mary Wallace Cobb Memorial LibraryVernonLAMAR$1,500.00
MCHS Community LibraryGuinMARION$3,000.00
Millport Public LibraryMillportLAMAR$1,500.00
Moundville Public LibraryMoundvilleHALE$1,500.00
M-POWER MinistriesBirminghamJEFFERSON$10,000.00
Newbern Library, Inc.NewbernHALE$1,500.00
North Baldwin Literacy CouncilBay MinetteBALDWIN$7,200.00
Northeast Alabama Community CollegeRainsvilleDEKALB$9,000.00
Northeast Alabama Community CollegeRainsvilleDEKALB$8,000.00
Satsuma Public Library FoundationSatsumaMOBILE$3,000.00
South Baldwin Literacy CouncilFoleyBALDWIN$10,000.00
South Baldwin Literacy CouncilFoleyBALDWIN$7,100.00
Sulligent Public LibrarySulligentLAMAR$1,000.00
The Foundry Ministries, Inc.BessemerJEFFERSON$10,000.00
The Harpersville Public LibraryHarpersvilleSHELBY$1,000.00
The Literacy Council of Central AlabamaBirminghamJEFFERSON$10,000.00
The Salvation Army Birmingham Area CommandBirminghamJEFFERSON$8,000.00
Weatherford Public LibraryRed BayFRANKLIN$1,500.00
Winfield Public LibraryWinfieldMARION$1,000.00
Wiregrass Music and Art AssociationOzarkDALE$1,500.00

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

