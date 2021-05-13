Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards $188,800 to support literacy, education in Alabama

ALABAMA — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of nearly $190,000 in literacy grants to 41 Alabama nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries on Wednesday.
Organizations in North Alabama such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama and The Learn to Read Council of Athens and Limestone County will receive awards as a part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s recent $10.5 million donations to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs.
“We understand the meaningful impact that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation investments and grants can have on local schools, nonprofits, and libraries,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.
Since 1993 the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has supported organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading through awarding more than $197 million in grants.
“Our support of communities’ educational advancements remains unwavering. We are proud to champion the positive work by each of today’s recipients and are happy to help individuals increase their potential and pursue their dreams of a better tomorrow through the power of education and literacy,” stated Vasos.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through May 20. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new literacy efforts or expanding existing ones.
Grant applications may be found online by clicking here.
|Blount County Education Foundation
|Oneonta
|BLOUNT
|$3,000.00
|Blount County Literacy Council
|Snead
|ETOWAH
|$5,000.00
|Boys & Girls Club of Gadsden/Etowah County
|Gadsden
|ETOWAH
|$3,000.00
|Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama
|Huntsville
|MADISON
|$2,000.00
|Clyde Nix Public Library
|Hamilton
|MARION
|$2,000.00
|Dothan Houston County Library
|Dothan
|HOUSTON
|$2,000.00
|Enterprise Public Library
|Enterprise
|COFFEE
|$2,000.00
|Family Support Center
|Prattville
|AUTAUGA
|$10,000.00
|Foley Public Library
|Foley
|BALDWIN
|$2,000.00
|Friends of the Leeds Public Library
|Leeds
|JEFFERSON
|$2,000.00
|Goodwill Industries of the Gulf Coast, Inc.
|Mobile
|MOBILE
|$7,000.00
|Grant Public Library
|Grant
|MARSHALL
|$3,000.00
|Heritage Training and Career Center, Inc.
|Montgomery
|MONTGOMERY
|$10,000.00
|Hokes Bluff Public Library
|Hokes Bluff
|ETOWAH
|$2,000.00
|Kennedy Public Library
|Kennedy
|LAMAR
|$1,000.00
|Kitty Stone Elementary
|Jacksonville
|CALHOUN
|$2,000.00
|Learn to Read Council of Athens and Limestone County, Inc.
|Athens
|LIMESTONE
|$10,000.00
|Learn to Read Council of Athens and Limestone County, Inc.
|Athens
|LIMESTONE
|$2,000.00
|Lee County Literacy Coalition
|Auburn
|LEE
|$10,000.00
|Lee County Literacy Coalition
|Auburn
|LEE
|$10,000.00
|Marjorie Younce Snook Public Library
|Summerdale
|BALDWIN
|$1,500.00
|Mary Wallace Cobb Memorial Library
|Vernon
|LAMAR
|$1,500.00
|MCHS Community Library
|Guin
|MARION
|$3,000.00
|Millport Public Library
|Millport
|LAMAR
|$1,500.00
|Moundville Public Library
|Moundville
|HALE
|$1,500.00
|M-POWER Ministries
|Birmingham
|JEFFERSON
|$10,000.00
|Newbern Library, Inc.
|Newbern
|HALE
|$1,500.00
|North Baldwin Literacy Council
|Bay Minette
|BALDWIN
|$7,200.00
|Northeast Alabama Community College
|Rainsville
|DEKALB
|$9,000.00
|Northeast Alabama Community College
|Rainsville
|DEKALB
|$8,000.00
|Satsuma Public Library Foundation
|Satsuma
|MOBILE
|$3,000.00
|South Baldwin Literacy Council
|Foley
|BALDWIN
|$10,000.00
|South Baldwin Literacy Council
|Foley
|BALDWIN
|$7,100.00
|Sulligent Public Library
|Sulligent
|LAMAR
|$1,000.00
|The Foundry Ministries, Inc.
|Bessemer
|JEFFERSON
|$10,000.00
|The Harpersville Public Library
|Harpersville
|SHELBY
|$1,000.00
|The Literacy Council of Central Alabama
|Birmingham
|JEFFERSON
|$10,000.00
|The Salvation Army Birmingham Area Command
|Birmingham
|JEFFERSON
|$8,000.00
|Weatherford Public Library
|Red Bay
|FRANKLIN
|$1,500.00
|Winfield Public Library
|Winfield
|MARION
|$1,000.00
|Wiregrass Music and Art Association
|Ozark
|DALE
|$1,500.00