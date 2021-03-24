Dollar General building DGX store in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Dollar General is expanding its Huntsville presence into downtown with its DGX brand of stores.

The new location at 178 Greene St. is a design that the company says will cater to people living, working and visiting city centers. The DGX stores feature a smaller retail section and have grab-and-go salads, sandwiches, fresh fruit and coffee stations.

The first DGX store was opened in Nashville. There are now stores in Raleigh, Philadelphia, Tulsa, Omaha, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.

Dollar General says the downtown DGX will open later this spring.