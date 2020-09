So maybe it’s music that soothes your soul, but for these frontline workers in Australia, it’s dogs.

Meet Rosie – a health worker, helping health workers.

A survey of staff at the St. John of God hospital found that 100 percent of caregivers felt a visit from a wellbeing dog increased happiness and reduced stress.

The CEO of St. John of God hospital says ever since the dogs came to visit the staff, there has been nothing but positivity.