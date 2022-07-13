RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple dog treats have been recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

Stormberg Foods said the company is recalling multiple sizes and batches of Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products.

“Salmonella can affect pets eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services informed the company on July 6 that a sample had tested positive for salmonella, according to a recall announcement.

The recalled items and their identifying information are listed below.

Product Size UPC Batch No. Exp Dates Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 1 oz 8 50025 54628 7 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 4 oz 8 50025 54611 9 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips 10 oz 8 50025 54610 2 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips 4 oz 8 50025 54682 9 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps 4 oz 8 60001 92832 7 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps 8 oz 8 60001 92833 4 All batch numbers 06/06/23 to 06/23/23 Image from the FDA

Pets infected with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea (possibly bloody), fever and vomiting. Other symptoms include decreased appetite and abdominal pain. In humans, symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (again, possibly bloody), abdominal cramping and fever.

“Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms,” the FDA said of human symptoms.

The affected treats were distributed between June 8 and June 22 and were shipped “nationwide to retail facilities and consumers via the internet.”

Stormberg Foods and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said they are investigating what caused the issue.

No illnesses have yet been reported, officials said.

Officials advised that anyone who may have purchased any of the affected products or has pets who have become ill should immediately notify the company at stormbergship@gmail.com for return or “proper disposal information.”

For more information, consumers can contact the Stormberg customer service department at 919-947-6011, Monday through Saturday, between 3:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EST.