DECATUR, Ala. – A local dog needed rescuing Wednesday morning after an icy plunge into a pond.

Decatur Fire and Rescue say they rescued a dog after she got a little too close to the center of the ice.

Engine 7 and Rescue 1 personnel responded to rescue the little dog and safely returned to her owner.

The dog was wrapped in a blanket and received plenty of hugs and kisses.

Dog Rescue (Decatur Fire and Rescue)

When it gets this cold, you never know who’ll need a bit of help to survive their morning swim. This little lady got too close to the center of the ice, but Engine 7 and Rescue 1 personnel were up to the task of executing an ice rescue and returning her to her owner. Great job! pic.twitter.com/9xbMLNZaOY — Decatur, Al Fire (@decatur_fire) February 17, 2021