Dog rescued, 4 displaced in Sunday morning Harvest house fire

HARVEST, Ala. – Fire crews from Harvest and Huntsville were called to a house fire early Sunday morning.

According to Harvest Fire, crews were responding to a medical call just after 12:30 a.m. when another call came in for a house fire in the 200-block of Waterbrook Lane.

The first crews at the house saw heavy fire showing from the roof and immediately began battling the blaze from the outside of the house.

At the same time, additional crews from both Harvest and Huntsville Fire tried battling the fire from inside the house before the fire worsened and they had to evacuate for their safety.

No one was injured and the homeowner’s dog was rescued as well.

Harvest Fire said four people were displaced.

Photo courtesy Harvest Fire

Photo courtesy Harvest Fire

Photo courtesy Harvest Fire