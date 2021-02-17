Doctor encourages Black community to get COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hospitalizations continue to decline in Madison County, but deaths continue to occur, and one medical professional emphasized Wednesday the importance of the Black community getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.

In Wednesday’s Madison County COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Warren Strickland from Crestwood Hospital said it will take a concerted effort from the community and health care providers to ensure the Black community is not adversely affected by the disease.

Strickland said through informal polling at his practice, about half of his Black patients said they would get the vaccine. That number isn’t good enough.

“We really are going to have to make an all-out effort to educate the African American community about the importance of receiving the vaccine, and make sure that we provide access to the vaccine as well,” Strickland said.

The Black population makes up about 13 percent of the United States, Strickland said, but accounts for about 28 percent of COVID-19 deaths. He said about 11 percent of vaccine has reached Black communities, but it’s unknown if that’s because of availability or patient hesitancy about taking a new vaccine.

Black patients with COVID-19 experience the same symptoms as white patients, Strickland said: including cough, fever and fatigue.

“The biggest issue with the Black community and Black patients is comorbidities for one — high blood pressure, diabetes — but more importantly, is education and access and opportunity to get the vaccine,” Strickland said. “I think that’s where we’re falling short.”

State Rep. Anthony Daniels said in the briefing that he believes getting everyone vaccinated by July is possible, and state officials are doing everything they can to get vaccines delivered to counties as fast as it comes in.

“Having gone through a really rough patch with COVID-19 on Christmas Eve — and I’m still recovering today — understand that it is extremely important that each and every one of us, if you have access to the vaccine, please take it,” Daniels said.