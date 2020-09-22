LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Do you know this pig? The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this pig.

Deputies say the pig was picked up on Capshaw Road Tuesday.

Call 256-232-0111 with information or to claim the pig.

