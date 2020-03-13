Do you have a ticket to a canceled or postponed event at the VBC? Here’s what you should know

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Von Braun Center officials say they are working with meeting planners, artists, tour managers, and promoters with an eye toward keeping the public safe.

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the state Friday.

Officials say event cancellations are at the discretion of event organizers. The VBC will then work with the organizers to make their guests aware.

WHAT TICKET BUYERS SHOULD KNOW:

Tickets for original performances will be honored on the new scheduled date. We encourage patrons to hold on to their tickets for rescheduled events.

Those not able to attend the new show dates are eligible for refunds at their point of purchase.

For refunds , as long as the tickets were purchased through Ticketmaster or the VBC, guests may return to their point of purchase (VBC Box Office or call Ticketmaster Customer Support at 800-745-3000 for tickets purchased via Ticketmaster).

We are also unable to refund tickets for shows that have already passed, so if a guest has concerns we recommend they visit their point of sale prior to the day of the show in order to receive their refund rather than missing the show and trying to get a refund for their unused ticket at a later date.

For canceled events: For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com, refunds will automatically be issued. No action required. For tickets purchased through the VBC Box Office, buyers should return to the VBC to receive a full refund.



For a complete list of VBC events that have been postponed, suspended or canceled, click here.