HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Trails and greenways were underwater Monday afternoon at Hays Nature Preserve, causing a closure to most of the area’s attractions.

In a tweet, Hays Nature Preserve stated the greenways and trails were closed along with the access gate to the main drive “until water recedes.”

The natural playground in the area remains open, but those arriving to use are advised to be aware of standing water.

Hays Nature Preserve is currently flooded. The greenways and trails are currently closed, with the access gate on the main drive closed until water recedes.

The natural playground is open but please be aware of standing water. pic.twitter.com/LRuMvdXNn2 — Green Team (@HsvGreenTeam) September 20, 2021