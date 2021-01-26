DNA evidence leads to burglary arrest in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Blood samples collected from a burglary in June of 2020 led to the arrest of a Marshall County man in January of 2021.

On June 29, deputies say they were called to an alarm on Columbus City Road near Grant. When Deputies arrived, they say they saw a side window leading into the garage was broken and blood was visible on the glass and floor below the window.

Deputies say they then cleared the residence, collected evidence, and the homowner determined what was taken.

Marshall County Investigators submitted blood samples taken from the crime scene to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville and they found a match on January 22, 2021.

Cole Dewight Duncan was determined as the DNA match.

Duncan was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd and Theft of Property 4th his bond was set at $13,000.00.